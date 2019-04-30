Image copyright Met Police Image caption Malcolm Mide-Madariola died shortly after being taken to hospital

A student was stabbed to death with a hunting knife outside a London Underground station after "bravely" standing up for his friend, a court has heard.

Malcolm Mide-Madariola, 17, was stabbed in the heart near Clapham South Tube station on 2 November, and was described as an "innocent victim".

A 17-year-old boy and Treynae Campbell, 19, are on trial at the Old Bailey accused of his murder.

Both deny the murder charge.

CCTV footage does not show the stabbing itself but did capture the youth carrying a knife, jurors heard.

The court heard that the killing came two days after an incident at the south London sixth form college where Malcolm was a student.

Prosecutor Zoe Johnson QC said when violence was threatened, "Malcolm bravely sought to stand up to (the youth), for which he paid with his life".

Image copyright Lee Christensen Image caption Malcolm Mide-Madariola was one of 17 teenagers stabbed to death in London in 2018

On 31 October, there had allegedly been "unfriendly eye contact" and "an exchange of words" between Malcolm's friend and the 17-year-old defendant after they passed in the corridor.

Ms Johnson said: "Whatever happened that day appears to be the reason for the confrontation and murder of Malcolm two days later."

On 2 November, the youth allegedly looked for Malcolm's friend, saying he had threatened him with a knife.

As he stood face to face with Malcolm's 17-year-old friend outside the Tube entrance, the younger defendant allegedly asked: "Why were you looking at me? Who do you think I am?"

Image copyright PA Image caption Malcolm Mide-Madariola was stabbed three times, including once in the heart.

Campbell then produced the hunting knife in its sheath and passed it to his co-accused, it was claimed.

Malcolm allegedly responded: "Who you gonna stab? You're not going to do nothing."

Jurors were told the youth said: "I'll do you right now."

Malcolm allegedly replied: "Go on, do your ting."

As they grappled, the youth drew a long curved blade around 12in (30cm) long with holes along it and stabbed Malcolm, the court heard.

The defendants then allegedly made off and threw the knife in a bin.

Mr Campbell, from Syndenham, denies murder but admits possessing a knife. The youth, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, has pleaded not guilty to both charges.

The trial continues.