Image copyright Met Police Image caption Joseph McCann is said to have links to Watford, Aylesbury and Ipswich

A man wanted in connection with the abduction and rape of two women has been named by the Met Police.

Joseph McCann is wanted by detectives investigating the abduction of the first victim in Chingford on 25 April.

The second woman was abducted in Edgware 12 hours later and both were taken separately to a hotel in Watford, but managed to escape.

Officers believe Mr McCann, 33, may use disguises and has connections in Watford, Aylesbury and Ipswich.

The Met said the suspect is also known to use false names and has warned people not to approach him.

Det Ch Insp Katherine Goodwin said: "We would ask anyone with any information about McCann's whereabouts to contact us immediately.

"McCann is considered extremely dangerous and a risk to the public and we ask people not to approach him, but instead call 999."

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Joseph McCann is known to use false names, most recently Joel, the Met said

The first victim was taken in Chingford, north London, at about 00:30 BST, while the second was targeted at 12:15 BST in Edgware.

Both women were raped.

The women were then driven to a hotel in Watford, where their abductor attempted to book a room at about 13:00, but left when he was told it was fully booked

Mr McCann is described as a white man of muscular build, in his late 20s or early 30s, with a bald head or shaved blond hair and a light-coloured short beard.

Mr McCann is said to have a distinctive tattoo of the name "Bobbie" on his stomach.

The car he was driving is believed to be a silver or grey Ford S-Max people carrier that had false registration plates.

A man, aged 33, has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to rape - and released as inquiries continue.