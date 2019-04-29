Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to a house on Vandome Close due to concerns for the welfare of an occupant

Two women have been found dead in a house in east London.

The bodies were discovered by police responding to a welfare check at a house in Vandome Close, Canning Town, at about 11.45 BST on 26 April.

A crime scene remains in place and a murder investigation has been launched.

The Metropolitan Police said formal identification was yet to take place and post-mortem tests would be held in due course to establish the cause of death.