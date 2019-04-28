CCTV of double rape suspect released

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Police say the suspect has a distinctive tattoo of the word "bobbie" on his stomach

Detectives investigating the abduction and rape of two women in linked attacks have released an image of a suspect.

The first victim was taken in Chingford, north London, at about 00:30 BST on Thursday, while the second was targeted 12 hours later in Edgware.

Both women, in their 20s, escaped following a struggle in Osborne Road, Watford, at about 14:30.

A man, 33, has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to rape. The hunt for the rapist continues.

The Met Police has released images of a suspect attempting to book a hotel room in the Watford area at about 13:00 on Thursday. When one was unavailable, he left the premises.

The suspect is described as white, of muscular build, aged in his late 20s or early 30s, with a bald head or shaved blond hair and a light-coloured short beard.

He is described as having a distinctive tattoo of the word "bobbie" on his stomach.

'Appalling crimes'

He was believed to have been driving a silver or grey-coloured Ford S-Max people carrier, with false registration plates.

Det Ch Insp Katherine Goodwin urged the public to come forward and report any unfamiliar parked cars matching its description.

Image copyright Google Image caption The victims, both in their 20s, managed to escape following a struggle in Osborne Road, Watford

She warned people not to approach the suspect and to call 999.

"Our investigation into these appalling crimes is making good process but we urgently need the help of the public to identify and trace this man.

"It is vitally important we catch this man, and while stranger attacks of this nature are thankfully rare, we would urge people to remain vigilant."