Image copyright Met Police Image caption A post-mortem examination gave Joshua White's cause of death as a stab wound to the heart

A teenage boy has been charged with murdering a man who was fatally stabbed in the heart in east London.

Joshua White, 29, from Homerton, Hackney, was found with stab wounds on Friday at about 14:45 BST.

Detectives launched a murder investigation after Mr White died from his injuries in hospital.

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon and has been remanded to appear at Stratford Youth Court on Monday.