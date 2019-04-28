London

Joshua White death: Boy, 16, charged with Hackney murder

  • 28 April 2019
Joshua White Image copyright Met Police
Image caption A post-mortem examination gave Joshua White's cause of death as a stab wound to the heart

A teenage boy has been charged with murdering a man who was fatally stabbed in the heart in east London.

Joshua White, 29, from Homerton, Hackney, was found with stab wounds on Friday at about 14:45 BST.

Detectives launched a murder investigation after Mr White died from his injuries in hospital.

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon and has been remanded to appear at Stratford Youth Court on Monday.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites