London Marathon: Big Ben runner gets stuck at finish line
A London Marathon runner dressed as Big Ben got stuck at the finish line after he tried to break a world record.
Lukas Bates, from Maidstone, Kent, tried to get into the Guinness Book of World Records for fastest marathon time dressed as a landmark.
The current record stands at three hours, 34 minutes and 34 seconds. Mr Bates finished with a time of three hours and 54 minutes.
The 30-year-old needed help from a race volunteer to complete the marathon.
The top of his Big Ben costume clipped the top of the finish line arch.
Big Ben - the commonly used name for the Palace of Westminster's Elizabeth Tower - is currently undergoing conservation works.
Speaking before the marathon Mr Bates said he had a personal best of two hours and 59 minutes - when not dressed as a huge clock.
He added: "Having run the London Marathon four times previously, this year I decided I wanted to do something different, have a bit of fun and wear a crazy costume."
The record was set by Richard Mietz at the Berlin Marathon in September last year when he ran dressed as the Holstentor city gate in Lubeck.