London

Woman found dead in Whitechapel flat named

  • 28 April 2019
Crowder Street, Whitechapel Image copyright Google
Image caption Amy Parsons was pronounced dead at the scene in Whitechapel

A 35-year-old woman who was found dead at a flat in Whitechapel, east London, has been named by the Met Police.

Amy Parson's body was found on Friday at 13:00 BST on Crowder Street following concerns for her welfare.

Roderick Deakin-White, 37, of Crowder Street, has been charged with Ms Parsons' murder and remanded to appear at Thames Magistrates' Court on Monday.

A post-mortem into Ms Parsons' cause of death is due to take place this week, the Met said.

