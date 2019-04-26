London

Woman found dead in her Whitechapel flat

  • 26 April 2019
Crowder Street, Whitechapel Image copyright Google
Image caption The woman was pronounced dead at the scene

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdeing a woman found dead at her flat.

The 35-year-old's body was found after officers were called to Crowder Street, Whitechapel, at 13.30 BST, amid concerns for the woman's welfare.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers said they were urgently trying to trace her next of kin.

A 37-year-old man arrested shortly after the body was found is being questioned by detectives.

Formal identification and a post-mortem examination have yet to take place, the Met Police said.

