Woman found dead in her Whitechapel flat
- 26 April 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdeing a woman found dead at her flat.
The 35-year-old's body was found after officers were called to Crowder Street, Whitechapel, at 13.30 BST, amid concerns for the woman's welfare.
She was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers said they were urgently trying to trace her next of kin.
A 37-year-old man arrested shortly after the body was found is being questioned by detectives.
Formal identification and a post-mortem examination have yet to take place, the Met Police said.