Hackney stabbings: Man killed and another hurt

  • 26 April 2019
Frampton Park Road Image copyright Catherine Wylie/PA
Image caption A man has died after being attacked on Frampton Park Road in Hackney

A man has died and another is in hospital after a double stabbing in east London.

Police were called to Frampton Park Road, Hackney, at about 14:45 BST to reports of a man with knife wounds.

He was taken to hospital but has since died, the Met Police said. Another man injured in Wilton Way, less than a mile away, is in a stable condition.

A man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of GBH, police said. He remains in custody.

