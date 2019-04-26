London

Tiffany's ram raid: Van driven into London jewellery store

  • 26 April 2019
Tiffany's ram raid
Image caption Police said no arrests have been made

Ram raiders have smashed a van into the front of Tiffany's jewellery store in west London.

The Ford Transit was driven into the shop in Sloane Street, Knightsbridge, at about 03:00 BST, and thieves on mopeds then took several items.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said everyone involved fled, leaving the van at the scene.

No arrests have been made and police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites