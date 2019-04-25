Image copyright DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images Image caption Musicians at Marble Arch marked the final day of action

Climate activists are gathering to mark the end of protests which caused 11 days of disruption across London.

More than 1,100 people have been arrested since campaigners from Extinction Rebellion first blocked traffic in the capital on 15 April.

On the final day of action, protesters blocked roads, climbed on a train and glued themselves together in London's financial district.

Hundreds of people met in Hyde Park for a "closing ceremony".

Campaigners sat on the grass next to Speaker's Corner - widely considered the home of free speech - singing and listening to musicians.

Image copyright DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images Image caption Protesters cleaned the roads of chalked messages as they packed up their camp at Marble Arch

"We will leave the physical locations but a space for truth-telling has been opened up in the world," the event organisers said on their Facebook page.

"We would like to thank Londoners for opening their hearts and demonstrating their willingness to act on that truth.

"We know we have disrupted your lives. We do not do this lightly. We only do this because this is an emergency."

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Nine protesters glued themselves together in a chain to stop people entering the Treasury in Westminster

Extinction Rebellion is urging the government to "tell the truth" about the scale of the climate crisis. It wants the UK to reduce carbon emissions to net zero by 2025 and a Citizens' Assembly to oversee the changes needed to achieve that goal.

Extinction Rebellion: What happened?

On Thursday, 26 people were arrested on suspicion of aggravated trespassing outside the Stock Exchange and on Fleet Street, bringing the total number of arrests up to 1,130 since the protests began on 15 April, the Met Police said.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Protesters blocked the London Stock Exchange and climbed on top of a Docklands Light Railway train

Four people stood on top of a Docklands Light Railway (DLR) train while another glued herself to a train.

Five people were arrested on suspicion of obstructing the railway, the British Transport Police said.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Fleet Street was blocked by activists as part of a focus on the city's financial district

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Four people climbed on an DLR train at Canary Wharf

Meanwhile, Dame Emma Thompson, who joined the activists on Saturday, has defended flying from Los Angeles to London to take part.

The actress said it was "very difficult to do my job without occasionally flying" but she was "in the very fortunate position of being able to offset my carbon footprint".

How years compare with the 20th Century average 2017 10 warmest years 10 coldest years 20th Century average Hotter Colder Months J F M A M J J A S O N D Source: NOAA Replay

More than 10,000 police officers have been deployed during the action.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said the protests had been a "huge challenge for our over-stretched and under-resourced Metropolitan Police".

Image copyright EPA Image caption Dame Emma Thompson joined the protests on Saturday

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Traffic was blocked during short protests opposite the Bank of England

The Met said on Wednesday it imposed new conditions under the Public Order Act on the protest area in Marble Arch, making it a criminal offence to protest outside a designated area or incite others to protest outside of it.

The conditions will remain in force until Saturday.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Phil Kingston, 83, was among those taken to custody over the protest at Canary Wharf

Sign up for a weekly chat about climate change on Facebook Messenger