Extinction Rebellion: Climate activists block London Stock Exchange
- 25 April 2019
Climate activists have blockaded the London Stock Exchange by gluing themselves across the entrances.
Protesters from Extinction Rebellion attached themselves to walls and to each other at the financial centre in the City of London.
The group had previously said it would end its action later in the day, having previously blocked sites including Parliament Square and Waterloo Bridge.
More than 1,000 people have been arrested since the protests began.
Disruption is anticipated in the City today due to Extinction Rebellion's fortnight of action. It's likely the whole of the City will experience disruption to roads and the transport network.— City of London Police (@CityPolice) April 25, 2019
Follow us for the latest updates.
Further information ⬇️https://t.co/C12zhwUCVK pic.twitter.com/YQnoork7Ua
