Image copyright PA Image caption Protesters have glued themselves to each other and to the building in the City of London

Climate activists have blockaded the London Stock Exchange by gluing themselves across the entrances.

Protesters from Extinction Rebellion attached themselves to walls and to each other at the financial centre in the City of London.

The group had previously said it would end its action later in the day, having previously blocked sites including Parliament Square and Waterloo Bridge.

More than 1,000 people have been arrested since the protests began.