Police are clearing the final Extinction Rebellion road block at Marble Arch

A climate protest that has disrupted parts of London for more than a week is to end on Thursday, organisers say.

More than 1,000 Extinction Rebellion members have been arrested since demonstrations began nine days ago.

The final road block in Marble Arch is currently being cleared by police after a Section 14 order was imposed.

Makeshift camps at Oxford Circus and Waterloo Bridge have now been cleared. Protesters remain at Parliament Square, under heavy police presence.

Organisers said a closing ceremony will be held 17.00 BST on Thursday, at Speaker's Corner, Hyde Park.

"We will leave the physical locations but a space for truth-telling has been opened up in the world," they said in a statement.

"We know we have disrupted your lives. We do not do this lightly. We only do this because this is an emergency."

Earlier in the day Extinction Rebellion Youth handed a letter addressed to MPs, to Shadow Home Secretary Diane Abbott.

Campaigners have issued three core demands to the government: to "tell the truth about climate change"; to reduce carbon emissions to zero by 2025; and to create a citizens' assembly to oversee progress.

In a letter to MPs Extinction Rebellion Youth said: "We are asking you to hear the science, to feel the public's change of heart and to act now to save our futures"

More actions are expected in the future.