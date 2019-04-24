Harlesden stabbing: Man dies after high street attack
A 21-year-old man has been stabbed to death on a high street in north-west London.
The victim is thought to have been attacked by a group of men before seeking help at a betting shop in Harlesden High Street at about 21:00 BST on Tuesday, police said.
He was taken to hospital but died at 02:47 on Wednesday. His next-of-kin have been informed.
Seven men have been arrested in connection with the attack.
A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said the men remained in custody, but could not confirm what offences they were being held on suspicion of.
A post-mortem examination will be held later.
Some 25 people have been stabbed to death in London so far this year.
There have been three other stab attacks in London since Tuesday afternoon.
The first happened at about 15:00 in Camomile Way, West Drayton. A man was found with multiple stab wounds but his condition is not life-threatening, police said.
Seven people have been arrested for offences including GBH, assisting an offender and possession of firearms.
At about 18:30, officers were called to reports of two men fighting in Preston Road, Wembley.
They found a 28-year-old man with stab wounds. He has been taken to hospital and is in a life-threatening condition.
There have been no arrests, police said.
In the final attack, a 17-year-old boy was knifed in Tamworth Lane, Mitcham.
Police and paramedics attended after being called at about 22:00. The boy's condition is not life-threatening.