Image copyright Reuters Image caption Police have started to clear Waterloo Bridge, which has been closed for seven days

Hundreds of officers have been sent from around the country to help with London's Extinction Rebellion protests, Met Commissioner Cressida Dick said.

More than 830 people have been arrested since the demonstrations began on Monday.

Oxford Circus has reopened to traffic after officers cleared protesters but they continue to occupy Waterloo Bridge and Parliament Square.

Ms Dick said she had never experienced anything like it in her career.

She said: "I have never - I've been a police officer for 36 years - I have never known an operation, a single operation, in which over 700 people have been arrested.

"It shows we are determined and we will carry on."

Image copyright PA Image caption More than 800 people have been arrested since protests began on Monday

Ms Dick added she was grateful for the help from hundreds of police officers drafted in from several forces, including the neighbouring City of London Police.

Officers from Kent, Sussex, Essex and Hampshire and Greater Manchester have also been sent.

Police have been trying to confine the climate change protests to Marble Arch but demonstrators have ignored the threat of arrest and continued to block roads across the capital.

Teenage activist Greta Thunberg is expected to address Extinction Rebellion members at Marble Arch later ahead of meeting senior British politicians next week.