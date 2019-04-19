Image caption Employees said "several bullets" entered the shop

A 16-year-old boy was shot outside a chicken shop in Tooting, south London.

Police were called to Tasty Chicken on Wimbledon Road at 21:53 BST on Friday amid reports of shots being fired, but no suspects or injured people were found.

Just over 10 minutes later, the injured boy was found at a property half-a-mile away in Blackshaw Road.

The victim was taken to a hospital in west London with "serious injuries", the Met said.

No arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing.

Employee Jerone Valatine said: "I heard a sound first and looked at the window and saw the bullet hole."