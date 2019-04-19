Image copyright Google Image caption A 27-year-old man was hit outside Alperton Tube station on Tuesday and later died

A man has been charged with the murder of another man who was run down by a car outside a Tube station in west London.

The 27-year-old victim, who has not yet been named, was hit outside Alperton Tube station on Tuesday and died in hospital from his injuries.

Camasan Judes Emanuvel, 35, has been charged with murder and will appear at Willesden Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

Eight other men were arrested.

Four were subsequently held on suspicion of murder and one on suspicion of attempted murder.

The three others were further arrested for grievous bodily harm. All eight were released on bail until mid-May.