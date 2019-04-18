Image copyright Met Police Image caption Kerry Donovan and Aaron Wooloock were both distant relatives of Leroy Junior Edwards

Two cousins have been jailed for killing their great uncle in a robbery aimed at stealing money to feed their drug habits.

Leroy Junior Edwards, 66, was stabbed to death with a hunting knife in his own home in Catford on 18 August.

Following a trial at the Old Bailey, Kerry Donovan, 30, was convicted for murder and jailed for life with a minimum term of 26 years.

Aaron Woolcock, 30, was found guilty of manslaughter and jailed for 14 years.

Sentencing the pair, Judge Nicholas Heathcote-Williams QC said robbery was the motive behind the killing and the pair had fled without lifting a finger to help Mr Edwards.

He added that Donovan had been involved in an "inappropriate and unwise" sexual relationship with Mr Edwards as an adult in the years leading up to the murder.

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Leroy Junior Edwards was stabbed several times in his own home

Donovan, of Southend-on-Sea, Essex, armed with the knife, had struck Mr Edwards after he opened his door, as Woolcock, of Greenwich, "lurked in the background, ready to assist".

A victim impact statement from Mr Edwards' "heartbroken" children, noted that "our dad should have been safe in his own home".

His death has left some of his relatives suffering panic attacks, anxiety and flashbacks, the court was told.