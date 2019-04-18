Image copyright Family handout Image caption Jason Isaacs, 18, was an apprentice carpenter

A man has been convicted of murdering a teenager who was stabbed to death several times after being chased by a moped gang in west London.

Jason Isaacs, 18, was walking with friends to a house when he was targeted by four people on two mopeds in Northolt in November 2017.

Joel Amade, also 18, of Greenford, was found guilty of Mr Isaacs' murder in a trial at the Old Bailey.

Kaleel Nyeila, 18, also of Greenford, was acquitted of murder.

Amade will be sentenced on 13 May.

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Joel Amade, 18, had denied murdering Jason Isaacs

The court heard that Mr Isaacs ran but became separated from his group and was stabbed in the back, arm and legs.

CCTV cameras caught Mr Isaacs and his group of friends running away, pursued by the mopeds.

The attackers had arrived together and swiftly left together after the stabbing, jurors were told.

After being chased and stabbed Mr Isaacs collapsed in a front garden and died in St Mary's Hospital three days later.