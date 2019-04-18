Extinction Rebellion: Charges over climate change train protest
- 18 April 2019
Three people have been charged over an Extinction Rebellion protest where activists climbed on top of a train.
A man glued himself to the side of a Docklands Light Railway service in Canary Wharf while a man and woman had to be removed from the roof on Wednesday.
Two men and a woman have been charged with obstructing trains or carriages on the railway by an unlawful act.
Police have made nearly 400 arrests in London over the protests.