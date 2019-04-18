London

Extinction Rebellion: Charges over climate change train protest

  • 18 April 2019
Activists on to a Docklands Light Railway train at Canary Wharf Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Two activists climbed on to a train at Canary Wharf while another glued his hand to the window

Three people have been charged over an Extinction Rebellion protest where activists climbed on top of a train.

A man glued himself to the side of a Docklands Light Railway service in Canary Wharf while a man and woman had to be removed from the roof on Wednesday.

Two men and a woman have been charged with obstructing trains or carriages on the railway by an unlawful act.

Police have made nearly 400 arrests in London over the protests.

