Three people have been charged over an Extinction Rebellion protest where activists climbed on top of a train.

A man glued himself to the side of a Docklands Light Railway service in Canary Wharf while a man and woman had to be removed from the roof on Wednesday.

Two men and a woman have been charged with obstructing trains or carriages on the railway by an unlawful act.

Police have made nearly 400 arrests in London over the protests.