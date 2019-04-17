Image copyright Metropolitan Police Image caption Josh Osborne, 11, was rushed to hospital but died early on Wednesday morning, the Met said

An 11-year-old boy has died four days after being hit by a car in south-east London.

Josh Osborne was struck on Court Road, Orpington, at about 18:50 BST on Saturday and was rushed to a hospital in east London.

He died in the early hours of Wednesday morning, police said.

A 73-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and leaving the scene of an accident. He was later released under investigation.

The car involved in the crash did not initially stop but came to a halt a short distance from the scene, police said.