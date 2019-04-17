Image copyright Google Image caption Emergency services were called to reports of a stabbing on Matthias Road, Stoke Newington, at 14:47 BST

A man has been stabbed to death in north-east London.

Emergency services were called to reports of a stabbing on Matthias Road, Stoke Newington, at 14:47 BST.

Despite treatment from London's Air Ambulance a man, believed to be in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A crime scene remains in place, and police have been granted increased stop and search powers in the surrounding area. No arrests have been made.