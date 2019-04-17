Man stabbed to death in Stoke Newington street
17 April 2019
A man has been stabbed to death in north-east London.
Emergency services were called to reports of a stabbing on Matthias Road, Stoke Newington, at 14:47 BST.
Despite treatment from London's Air Ambulance a man, believed to be in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.
A crime scene remains in place, and police have been granted increased stop and search powers in the surrounding area. No arrests have been made.