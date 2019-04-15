Grenfell Tower bonfire: Man charged over effigy burning video
15 April 2019
A man has been charged after a police investigation into an online video of a cardboard model of Grenfell Tower being burned on a bonfire.
Paul Bussetti, 46, of South Norwood, was charged with two counts of sending or causing grossly offensive material to be sent via a public communications network.
He is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on 30 April.
Five other men who were arrested in November remain under investigation.