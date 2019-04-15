Image caption The Justice4Grenfell campaign group said the video "caused great alarm and distress"

A man has been charged after a police investigation into an online video of a cardboard model of Grenfell Tower being burned on a bonfire.

Paul Bussetti, 46, of South Norwood, was charged with two counts of sending or causing grossly offensive material to be sent via a public communications network.

He is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on 30 April.

Five other men who were arrested in November remain under investigation.