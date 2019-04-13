Image copyright Google Image caption The man was found injured near the Bounds Green Road's junction with Nightingale Road in Wood Green

A man is fighting for his life in hospital after being stabbed in London on Friday night.

Emergency services were called to Bounds Green Road in Wood Green, north London, at about 21:30 BST.

They found a man, believed to be 19 years old, with a stab wound, near the road's junction with Nightingale Road.

The man was treated at the scene and taken to a central London hospital where his condition was described as life-threatening.

No arrests have been made.

Inquiries continue and a crime scene remains in place.