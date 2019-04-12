Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Jurors left the Old Bailey in tears, the court heard

An Old Bailey jury who convicted a woman of stabbing a bus driver eight times were told by a man in court they should "die in their sleep".

During a trial, it was heard that Armani Afia attacked Jade Campbell-Jack at Richborough House, Peckham, on 22 September.

As Afia was found guilty of attempted murder, 21-year-old Moriano Moriano shouted and swore at the jury from the public gallery.

He was detained until Monday.

Afia, 21, was remanded into custody to be sentenced at the same court on 8 May.

Mr Moriano was heard to shout: "I hope you die in your sleep. I hope your family dies."

He was arrested on suspicion of contempt of court and brought before Judge Angela Rafferty.

She told him the jury had left court "distraught".

'Really, really sorry'

Judge Rafferty added: "You should know the court can impose imprisonment, a fine or both for this kind of conduct.

"I also have the power to order your immediate temporary detention."

Mr Moriano begged to be dealt with straight away, saying he had ADHD and did not want to go to prison.

He told the judge: "I'm really, really sorry for what I said.

"I understand I disrespected your honour. If there is any way you can let me go on bail if that could be arranged I would really, really appreciate that."

Mr Moriano was remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on Monday in front of Judge Richard Marks QC.