Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Speaking on the plane back from Georgia, Jack Shepherd said he regretted going on the run

A man found guilty of killing a woman in a speedboat crash has admitted fleeing before his trial.

Jack Shepherd fled before he was convicted of the manslaughter of Charlotte Brown, who died in the crash on the River Thames in central London.

He returned to the UK from Georgia on Wednesday night after 10 months on the run.

Shepherd pleaded guilty at the Old Bailey to breaching bail and absconding before his manslaughter trial.

He had previously been granted the right to appeal against his conviction.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Charlotte Brown died in December 2015 when Shepherd took her on a date on his speedboat

Defence barrister Andrew McGee said he understood Shepherd had travelled to Georgia in March last year.

He said he had travelled "under his own name, using his own passport" before he handed himself in to police in January.

Mr McGee said Shepherd was "overwhelmed by his fear" of a prison sentence.

He added: "It [absconding] was not deliberately callous or cavalier. It was not cynical or calculated."

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Shepherd's boat was found to have several defects

Shepherd, originally from Exeter, appeared in the dock wearing a dark suit, light shirt and no tie, flanked by two guards.

He last appeared at the Old Bailey in November 2017, when he denied manslaughter, and was not present for the trial or sentencing in July last year.

Ms Brown's parents and both sisters sat to the side of the court with a clear view of Shepherd.