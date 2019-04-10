Image copyright @MediaFtp Image caption Police were called to Liverpool Road in Islington on 6 October 2018

A man accused of attacking four police officers with a knife has told a jury "strong" cannabis was to blame for his behaviour.

Alex Traykov, 20, admitted making a bogus 999 call under the alias "Solomon" to report a fictitious fight in Islington on 6 October.

At the Old Bailey, he also accepted he had injured the officers with a knife when they arrived in Liverpool Road.

Mr Traykov, of Redhill, Surrey, denies four charges of attempted murder.

He told jurors he did not intend to kill or harm the officers.

Bulgarian-born Mr Traykov said he had smoked cannabis before making the 999 call and it had a "very different" effect to what he had experienced before.

"It was very strong and I lost concentration. I was moving and doing things without actually thinking about it," he said.

When the officers arrived at Liverpool Road, they were met by Mr Traykov at the door of a property, the court heard

Mr Traykov said he had called 999 for a "prank", adding: "At the time it was amusing to me, but now I can say for certain it was not funny at all."

The former Winchester University student told jurors: "I have felt terrible since I came to prison and I have thought about it every day, tried to reason and live with it."

The court previously heard how Mr Traykov first attacked PC Istarlin Said-Ali, 31, bringing the blade down in her head, cutting her hand as she warded off a second blow.

He then ran at the other officers, lunging at PC Rafal Zedziora, 34, inflicting a 1.5in (4cm) cut to his face and slashed the back of his neck, jurors were told.

Mr Traykov also wounded 40-year-old PC Ben Thomson's arm and continued to rain down blows before being Tasered by PC Launa Watkins, the court heard.

He also denies three alternative charges of wounding with intent and one of attempted wounding with intent.

The trial continues.