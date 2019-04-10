Image copyright @Skeptical7th Image caption Staff fled the offices of Barclay's Bank in Merton after noticing a "chemical smell" earlier

Four people have been taken to hospital following a "chemical incident" in south-west London.

Staff fled the offices of Barclay's Bank on Wimbledon Hill Road, Merton, after noticing a "chemical smell" on Wednesday morning.

A Hazardous Area Response Team was sent to the scene at 12.31 BST. Three men and a woman were taken to hospital.

The cause of the smell is thought to be the fumigation of a building which had taken place overnight, fire crews said.

Firefighters carried out a sweep of the property but found no elevated readings.

Police said the incident was not being treated as suspicious and London Fire Brigade said it was over by 14.22.