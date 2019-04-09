Image copyright Google

A man in his 20s has died after suffering "knife and gunshot wounds" in Newham, east London.

The London Ambulance Service alerted police that a man had been attacked in Church Road, Manor Park, shortly before 21:30 BST on Monday.

Scotland Yard said officers found the victim "suffering from what are believed to be knife and gunshot wounds".

The man died at the scene.

An increased police presence has been deployed in the area and an investigation is under way.

The area surrounding the scene was sealed off and murder detectives were notified.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to contact them.