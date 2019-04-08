Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to Francis Road in Leyton

Two men in their 20s are in hospital after a shooting in east London.

Police officers were called at 18:48 BST on Sunday after reports of gunshots being heard in Leyton.

Their injuries are not life-threatening.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said police cordons were in place in Francis Road and Tyndall Road.

The spokesman added that no arrests had been made and inquiries were ongoing.

The Met said: "Upon arrival, officers found two male victims in their 20s who appeared to have gunshot wounds.

"Both were taken to a London hospital for treatment. Their injuries are not believed to be life-changing or life-threatening.

"At this stage no arrests have been made and inquiries are ongoing."