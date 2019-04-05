Image copyright PA Image caption About 10,000 union members will be balloted, including Tube drivers and station staff

Some 10,000 London Underground workers are to be balloted for strikes in a dispute over pay and conditions.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union will vote on whether to take action after officials rejected an offer worth about 2.5%.

General secretary Mick Cash said the union wanted "substantial improvements" for workers and "are prepared to fight to secure those objectives".

Transport for London (TfL) called the the offer "fair and affordable".

A spokesperson said the company "looked forward to the discussions continuing".

The RMT said the offer was a "one-year, retail price index (RPI)-only deal", which would work out to be 2.5% if based on figures in February.

It also said the offer was "conditional" on the removal of other aspects of the pay claim, such as a shorter working week and improved travel facilities.

