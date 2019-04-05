Image copyright @S_Kavinthan Image caption The man was found on Northolt Road in Harrow by police officers at about 15:20 BST

A man arrested on suspicion of murder, amid reports he was carrying a machete near the scene of a killing, has been released without charge.

The victim, in his 40s, was pronounced dead from suspected knife wounds in Harrow, north-west London, on Wednesday.

Officers arrested a man after being told he had fled the scene, in Northolt Road, with the blade.

But the Met Police has since found he did not have a weapon.

The force said it was treating the death as unexplained and does not think anyone else was involved.

Formal identification and a post-mortem examination are yet to take place, and police are working to inform the dead man's next of kin.