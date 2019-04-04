Nazia Ali death: Mohammed Anhar Ali guilty of murder
A man has been found guilty of murdering his estranged wife, who was found dead at a house in east London.
Police discovered the body of mother-of-two Nazia Ali, 25, inside the property on Ellesmere Road, Tower Hamlets, on 21 October 2018.
Her former partner, Mohammed Anhar Ali, of Blake Avenue, Barking, was found guilty of her murder following a trial at the Old Bailey.
The 32-year-old will be sentenced on 17 April.