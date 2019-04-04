Image copyright Google Image caption Nazia Ali was found dead in a house on Ellesmere Road in October 2018

A man has been found guilty of murdering his estranged wife, who was found dead at a house in east London.

Police discovered the body of mother-of-two Nazia Ali, 25, inside the property on Ellesmere Road, Tower Hamlets, on 21 October 2018.

Her former partner, Mohammed Anhar Ali, of Blake Avenue, Barking, was found guilty of her murder following a trial at the Old Bailey.

The 32-year-old will be sentenced on 17 April.