Image copyright Met Police Image caption Zahir Visiter died in hospital after being found with stab wounds in central London

Two men have been charged with the murder of a 25-year-old man whose fatal stabbing sparked a search of London Central Mosque.

Zahir Visiter died in hospital after being found wounded on Cunningham Place in St John's Wood, on 28 March.

Kamal Hussain, 21, and Yosif Ahmed, 18, are due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court later.

A third man, aged 18, arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released under investigation.

Armed officers sealed off the mosque after the attack nearby, and the Metropolitan Police later said a search of the building was linked to the attack.

Three arrests were made at an address in Whitechapel on Wednesday.