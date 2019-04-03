Harrow stabbing: Man found stabbed to death on road
A man has been found stabbed to death on a road in north-west London.
The man, believed to be in his mid-40s, was found on Northolt Road in Harrow by police officers at about 15.20 BST.
Paramedics from London Ambulance Service treated him at the scene but he died. His next of kin have been informed, the Metropolitan police said.
One man was arrested nearby on suspicion of murder. A post-mortem examination is due to take place and inquiries continue.