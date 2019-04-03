Image copyright Metropolitan Police Image caption Mane Driza was also known as Tony Montana, after Al Pacino's Scarface character

A serial killer who used the nickname of Al Pacino's character in Scarface has been jailed for a fifth murder.

Mane Driza - also known as Tony Montana - killed Stefan Bledar Mone at a flat in north London in June 1999.

Father-to-be Mr Mone was left with 120 injuries following the "brutal" attack. Driza, 41, then went on a three-year killing spree across Europe.

He was sentenced to 20 years in jail at the Old Bailey on Wednesday.

The court heard he had already been found guilty of four fatal shootings and an attempted murder in Albania and Italy as well as making threats to kill.

Judge Sarah Munro QC sentenced Driza to life with a minimum term of 20 years.

"This is a very unusual, if not unique case," she said.