Image copyright @Markylon Image caption Mr Garraway was attacked near Clapham Common Tube station in south-west London

An 18-year-old has been charged with the murder of a motorist who was stabbed to death in his car.

Gavin Garraway, 40, was driving near Clapham Common Tube station when he was attacked on Friday afternoon.

Zion Chiata is accused of killing Mr Garraway and will appear before magistrates later, Scotland Yard said.

A 14-year-old boy and 19-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder have been released under investigation, police said.

Mr Chiata, of Battersea, is further charged with possession of a bladed article, the Met added.

Father-of-three Mr Garraway, from Lambeth, died at the scene of the attack in Clapham Park Road, south-west London.