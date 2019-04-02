Image copyright EPA Image caption The Mall leads up to Buckingham Palace

This summer's Cricket World Cup is to be launched with about 4,000 fans attending an opening party on the Mall.

It will be held on 29 May, the night before hosts England take on South Africa at the Oval ground in south London.

It be be broadcast live globally and feature "music, dance and some of the biggest names in sport" say organisers.

Tickets for the launch party will be allocated in a free ballot which opens on Thursday morning.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Forty five days of cricket will be played

World Cup managing director Steve Elworthy said: "The Mall, with Buckingham Palace in the background, is synonymous with some of the biggest events held in the UK and is instantly recognisable to everyone around the globe.

"It will be a fitting celebration of a World Cup, cricket and sport with diversity at its core."