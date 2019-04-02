Image copyright @LondonFire Image caption The cub was named Ian after firefighter Ian Broomfield who helped in the rescue

A fox had to be rescued by firefighters after getting stuck in a wall cavity of a London shop.

The cub, named Ian after a member of the fire crew, was rescued from a ground floor wall in Queensway Market, Kensington, on Monday afternoon.

Ian was distressed but unharmed by his brush with danger.

He was left at the site in a box with some water, following RSPCA advice, where it is believed his mother came back for him.

Image copyright @LondonFire Image caption Ian was left at the site in a box with some water, following RSPCA advice

London Fire Brigade manager Scott Magdalani said: "The RSPCA advised us to leave Ian in a box with some water as his mother would most likely come back and look for him.

"I went back after work and saw that the box had gone.

"I rang an emergency vet to see if anyone had taken Ian in to them. They said no and it was most likely that the mother had come back from him just as the RSPCA had said."