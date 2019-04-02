Another stab attack in Edmonton
- 2 April 2019
A man has been stabbed in the same area where four people were attacked in north London at the weekend.
The Met Police said the man, in his 30s, is in a life-threatening condition in hospital.
The latest attack happened at 05:00 BST on Tuesday on Aberdeen Road, the scene where the first stab attack happened on Saturday.
The police say the attacks have not yet been formally linked and they were looking for a tall, skinny black man.