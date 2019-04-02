Image copyright Google Image caption The victim died in Grafton Road, Kentish Town

A man has been stabbed to death in a knife attack in north London.

The victim, who is thought to be in his 20s, was stabbed near the junction of Grafton Road and Vicars Road in Kentish Town at about 20:30 BST on Monday.

Ambulance staff tried to revive him but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Murder detectives said he had not been formally identified, but his family had been informed. Police appealed for witnesses and said no arrests had yet been made.