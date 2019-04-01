Image copyright Met Police Image caption Harvey Tyrrell died in September 2018 from electrocution, the Met Police confirms

A seven-year-old boy was electrocuted at a pub in north-east London, the Met Police has confirmed.

Harvey Tyrrell, from Harold Wood, fell off the wall at the King Harold Pub in Station Road, Romsford on 11 September 2018.

He was found unresponsive and was pronounced dead in hospital about an hour later.

Two men were interviewed under caution, a 70-year-old on 12 September and a 72-year-old on 11 January.

A file has also been sent to the Crown Prosecution Service.