Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Eurostar is anticipating "severe delays" due to the trespasser near St Pancras

All Eurostar trains to and from St Pancras International have been suspended because of a trespasser on the tracks nearby.

British Transport Police said a man had been in "a precarious position" near the station since 19:00 GMT on Friday.

Power to the overhead lines has been switched off as a result, so trains cannot enter or leave the station.

Southeastern services heading towards St Pancras from Faversham and Margate have also been affected.

Eurostar said it was anticipating "numerous cancellations and severe delays", while National Rail expects disruption to last until midday.

A National Rail statement said the trespasser was on the railway viaduct that crosses the high-speed lines just outside St Pancras.

Police negotiators had been "on site overnight trying to talk the trespasser down" but had not yet been able to do so, it added.

Passengers on Southeastern have been advised to travel to Victoria or Charing Cross stations rather than St Pancras.