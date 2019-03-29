Image copyright Met Police Image caption A passer-by found Ravi Katharkamar collapsed inside his shop

A second man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a shopkeeper who was stabbed to death in a robbery at his newsagents.

Ravi Katharkamar was attacked while opening Marsh Food and Wine in Pinner, north-west London, on Sunday.

The Metropolitan Police said the attack on the "completely innocent" 54-year-old was "vicious and unwarranted".

A 31-year-old man was arrested on Friday and taken to a north London police station. He remains in custody.

A 44-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder on Wednesday also remains in custody after a warrant of further extension was granted by Willesden Magistrates Court.

The warrant expires at 22:35 GMT on Saturday, the Met said.

A passer-by found Mr Katharkamar collapsed inside the shop at about 06:00 GMT but he was pronounced dead at the scene about 45 minutes later.

Police said a post-mortem had confirmed his cause of death as a stab wound to the chest.

Image copyright PA Image caption Police said the attack on "completely innocent" Mr Katharkamar was "vicious and unwarranted"

