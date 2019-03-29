Image copyright @Markylon Image caption The victim was found wounded near Clapham Common Tube station in south-west London

A man has been stabbed to death outside a London Underground station.

The victim, in his 40s, was found wounded on Clapham Park Road, near Clapham Common Tube station in south-west London, after police were called just after 14:30 GMT.

Despite the efforts of paramedics the man died at the scene. His next-of-kin have not yet been informed.

A crime scene is in place and some roads are closed, but the station remains open.

There have been 22 fatal stabbings in the capital this year so far.

Lambeth Council said in a tweet that people should avoid the area and thats they were "saddened" by the "traumatic" incident.

No-one has been arrested.