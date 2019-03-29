St Paul's Cathedral suspected gunman arrested
- 29 March 2019
A suspected gunman has been arrested in the grounds of St Paul's Cathedral in London.
City of London Police officers confirmed they were called to the landmark shortly after midday.
Social media images show several police officers at a cordoned off entrance to the grounds on Paternoster Row.
A force spokeswoman said officers arrested a man at 12:05 GMT "who we believe was in possession of a firearm in the grounds of St Paul's Cathedral".