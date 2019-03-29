London

St Paul's Cathedral suspected gunman arrested

  • 29 March 2019
St Paul's cathedral arrest Image copyright @B00Wh0
Image caption Police believe the man was carrying a firearm

A suspected gunman has been arrested in the grounds of St Paul's Cathedral in London.

City of London Police officers confirmed they were called to the landmark shortly after midday.

Social media images show several police officers at a cordoned off entrance to the grounds on Paternoster Row.

A force spokeswoman said officers arrested a man at 12:05 GMT "who we believe was in possession of a firearm in the grounds of St Paul's Cathedral".

Image copyright @B00Wh0
Image caption City of London Police have cordoned off an entrance to the grounds as they investigate

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites