Image copyright Google Image caption Ramane Richard Wiggan died at the scene in Friar Mews

A man shot dead in south London has been named by murder detectives.

Ramane Richard Wiggan, 25, was killed in Friar Mews, West Norwood, on Wednesday.

Police officers and paramedics were called at about 16:10 and Mr Wiggan died less than 40 minutes later. His next-of-kin have been informed.

Two 17-year-old boys arrested on suspicion of murder have been bailed until April pending further inquiries, the Metropolitan Police said.

A post-mortem examination gave Mr Wiggan's provisional cause of death as a gunshot wound.

Police continue to appeal for witnesses and information.