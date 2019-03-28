Regent's Park stabbing: Manhunt under way after man's stab death
- 28 March 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A manhunt is under way after a man was stabbed to death in central London.
The victim was found with stab wounds in Cunningham Place, near Regent's Park, at 18:15 GMT and died in hospital.
Scotland Yard said the attack was linked to police activity at the nearby London Central Mosque.
A spokeswoman confirmed the stabbing was not terror-related, and said officers were continuing to hunt the attacker.
Footage released on social media shows armed officers standing guard outside the mosque on Park Road, about half a mile from where the man was found stabbed.
Police officer: looking for guys who ran INTO the mosque after committing some incident, so they've "quarantined" it.— Tariq طارق (@tariqtimimi) March 28, 2019
End of Twitter post by @tariqtimimi