Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to Cunningham Place, near Regent's Park, at 18:15 GMT

A manhunt is under way after a man was stabbed to death in central London.

The victim was found with stab wounds in Cunningham Place, near Regent's Park, at 18:15 GMT and died in hospital.

Scotland Yard said the attack was linked to police activity at the nearby London Central Mosque.

A spokeswoman confirmed the stabbing was not terror-related, and said officers were continuing to hunt the attacker.

Footage released on social media shows armed officers standing guard outside the mosque on Park Road, about half a mile from where the man was found stabbed.