Teenager shot dead in south London

Police were called to Friar Mews, a small road off Dodbrooke and Prioress Road in West Norwood

A man believed to be in "his late teens" has been shot dead in south London.

Emergency services were called to Friar Mews in West Norwood at about 16:10 GMT.

The victim was pronounced dead at about 16:45.

Officers have arrested two males on suspicion of murder. They have been taken to a south London police station for questioning, according to the Metropolitan Police.

The victim is yet to be formally identified and a post-mortem examination will be scheduled in due course.

A crime scene remains in place.