Image copyright Met Police Image caption Charlotte Huggins is the first official homicide victim of 2019

A man has pleaded not guilty to murdering his girlfriend in south London on New Year's Day.

Charlotte Huggins, 33, is believed to have been the first person killed in the UK in 2019 after she was fatally stabbed in Camberwell.

Her boyfriend, Michael Rolle, 34, of Dulwich, south-east London, entered a not guilty plea to her murder at the Old Bailey.

Mr Rolle will stand trial on 1 July at the same court.

The defendant appeared in court via a videolink from Thameside prison.