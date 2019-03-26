Charlotte Huggins: Boyfriend denies New Year's Day murder
- 26 March 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has pleaded not guilty to murdering his girlfriend in south London on New Year's Day.
Charlotte Huggins, 33, is believed to have been the first person killed in the UK in 2019 after she was fatally stabbed in Camberwell.
Her boyfriend, Michael Rolle, 34, of Dulwich, south-east London, entered a not guilty plea to her murder at the Old Bailey.
Mr Rolle will stand trial on 1 July at the same court.
The defendant appeared in court via a videolink from Thameside prison.